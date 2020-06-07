Manson SMITH
SMITH, Manson K. "Mickey" Passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Manson and Areba Smith. He proudly served in United States Navy, in the Korean War, and was a long-time engineer, at the Ford Motor Company in Sharonville, Ohio. Mickey is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan nee Kremer, and was a devoted father of five; Daniel Smith, Thomas Smith (Anne), Anne Lehnig (Tony), Theodore Smith (Kim), and Patricia Marek (Gary). Mickey is also survived by his siblings; Barbara Nickol, Terrance (Mary Rose), and Geraldine Crawford. Manson was adored by ten grandchildren and blessed with five great-grandchildren. His passions included: spending time with family and friends, golfing, genealogy, daily walks, outdoor activities, and was a handyman who could fix anything. He will be remembered by all, who were graced to know him, by his loving, cheerful, and friendly attitude. He will be sorely missed. Memorial service and date of burial, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, are to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
