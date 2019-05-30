Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Manuel DEAN

Manuel DEAN Obituary
DEAN, Manuel Timothy Age 60 departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Maryland. He was born March 29, 1959 in Dayton, OH. Manuel graduated from Kiser High School, Class '1978 and completed his freshman year of college at Sinclair Community College in 1979 in Dayton OH. He retired as a Building Service worker for Montgomery County Schools after 30-years of service in Montgomery County Maryland. Manuel was preceded in death by his mother, Rosie Burns and step-father, Henry Burns; his father, Benjamin Miller. Manuel is survived by; (1) Daughter, Beneeta Rose-Emily Dean-Felton of Leavenworth, KS; (3) grandchildren, Tyler, Preston, and Rory; (4) siblings, Henry B. Dean, Marsha (Ronald) Farmer, and Michelle Burns all of Dayton, OH and Gregory (Beatrice) L. Burns of Odenton, MD; (3) uncles: Pastor Jackie (Debbie) Robinson, Kevin (Magic) Dean and Thomas Aker; (9) nieces and nephews; (12) great nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at Pleasant Green MBC, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH with Rev. Marcellus T. L. Farmer, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019
