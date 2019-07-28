Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Gratis, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel JOHNSON


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Manuel L. Of Delaware, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Manuel was born on October 13, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas L. Johnson and Edna Lackey Johnson. He was raised in Chicago, but he always felt a connection to his family's farm and roots in western Tennessee. Manuel joined the Air Force in 1951. After the Air Force, he took on work as a machinist in Tool and Die companies before retiring to Tennessee. After his wife's death, he relocated to Delaware, Ohio. He resided at Willowbrook Christian Village where he played the mandolin in the senior band, attended Dublin Baptist Church and enjoyed swimming at the Senior Center. Manuel is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Miller Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Martha Fisher; two sons, Bill (Linda) Johnson, Todd (Elaine) Johnson; granddaughters, Jessica Johnson, Emily Hughes, Abigail Johnson and Megan Johnson and several nieces and nephews. Brief service at 10 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 1 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to (). A celebration of life gathering will be held at Willowbrook Christian Village at a future date. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now