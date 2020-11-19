1/
Marceil KELLY
1928 - 2020
KELLY, Marceil Ranly

92, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Dayton. She was born 7/6/1928, at home in Fort Recovery, Ohio, to Joseph and Veronica Ranly. She is preceded in death by her four brothers, Jerome, Ralph, Richard and David; her husband,

Joseph Kelly, in 1999 and also a daughter Joan in 1986. She is survived by four children Ann, Patti, Peggy and Bill.

Marceil graduated in 1949 from Good Samaritan hospital (Dayton, Ohio) school of nursing. She was very proud of being an RN and loved wearing her cap for the many years she worked at her Alma mater's hospital caring for others.

She was a loving, caring, and protective mother. Always keeping her hands busy, she would sew, knit, make crafts and

volunteer for her church and children's school (Corpus Christi, Dayton). Always a friend to neighbors as well as fellow

workers, mom showed everyone what it meant to love thy

neighbor.

Mom was a loving grandmother who enjoyed doing and spending time with her 11 grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed any card game. While at St

Leonard, mom volunteered her time making craft items for Kreative Korner, which sponsors residents. She also loved

doing jigsaw puzzles. Her example as a life well lived is

cherished by all who knew her. She would enjoy knowing that those who read this would go out and do something kind for another person. Hospice took wonderful care of her during her last few years so those wishing to make a donation please consider this organization.

Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Private burial services to be held at Calvary cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family


www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
