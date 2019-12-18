|
ROTTE, Marcel M. "Marty" Age 91, Hamilton, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at . He was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 1928, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Morris) Rotte. He married Mary Griffin in Covington, Kentucky in 1945. He was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Marty started in the stock room at Crocker Fels Company after high school and progressed to inside sales. He moved to Hamilton in 1956 after becoming an outside sales representative, calling on hospitals, physicians and nursing homes. He excelled in his career, becoming a leading producer for his company. He formed many lifelong friendships with his customers and colleagues before retiring in 1987. Marty's love of the Cincinnati Reds started early in life. As a boy, he worked concessions at Crosley Field and attended countless games in the right field bleachers. Marty was a member of Hamilton Eagles and a former Hamilton Elk. He loved to play cards and was a nationally ranked pool player. Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Rotte; three daughters, Dianne Jacobini, Lewes, DE, Margaret (James) Benge, Hamilton and Jeannette (Colin) Bullard, Hamilton; three sons, Robert (Lisa) Rotte, Villa Hills, KY, Thomas (Kathy) Rotte, Sylvania, OH and Michael (Amy) Bowling, Hamilton; two brothers, Harold Rotte, Vero Beach, FL and Steve (Connie) Rotte, Marion, OH; fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Florence Pack; his son-in-law, Charles Jacobini; infant son, Angelo and infant grandson, Thomas Jacobini. A funeral blessing will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mother of God Cemetery, 2701 Latonia Ave., Latonia, KY 41015, followed by interment. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 18, 2019