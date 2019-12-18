Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcel ROTTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcel ROTTE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcel ROTTE Obituary
ROTTE, Marcel M. "Marty" Age 91, Hamilton, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at . He was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 1928, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Morris) Rotte. He married Mary Griffin in Covington, Kentucky in 1945. He was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Marty started in the stock room at Crocker Fels Company after high school and progressed to inside sales. He moved to Hamilton in 1956 after becoming an outside sales representative, calling on hospitals, physicians and nursing homes. He excelled in his career, becoming a leading producer for his company. He formed many lifelong friendships with his customers and colleagues before retiring in 1987. Marty's love of the Cincinnati Reds started early in life. As a boy, he worked concessions at Crosley Field and attended countless games in the right field bleachers. Marty was a member of Hamilton Eagles and a former Hamilton Elk. He loved to play cards and was a nationally ranked pool player. Marty is survived by his wife, Mary Rotte; three daughters, Dianne Jacobini, Lewes, DE, Margaret (James) Benge, Hamilton and Jeannette (Colin) Bullard, Hamilton; three sons, Robert (Lisa) Rotte, Villa Hills, KY, Thomas (Kathy) Rotte, Sylvania, OH and Michael (Amy) Bowling, Hamilton; two brothers, Harold Rotte, Vero Beach, FL and Steve (Connie) Rotte, Marion, OH; fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Florence Pack; his son-in-law, Charles Jacobini; infant son, Angelo and infant grandson, Thomas Jacobini. A funeral blessing will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mother of God Cemetery, 2701 Latonia Ave., Latonia, KY 41015, followed by interment. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -