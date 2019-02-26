FULTON-BARNHART, Marcella Age 97, of Farmersville, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Atria. She was born in Ona, West Virginia on December 1, 1921 to the late Edward and Essie (McClaskey) Bradley. She was a Beautician and was the owner of Marcella's Beauty Shop in Germantown for over 30 years. Marcella was also an avid quilter, gardener, traveler and had her Pilot's license. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie David Zook, Sr.; second husband, Charles Owen Fulton, Sr.; third husband, Lester Frances Barnhart; two sons, Charlie David Zook, Jr., Charles Owen Fulton, Jr.. Marcella is survived by her daughter, Judith (Gary) Gibson; two granddaughters, Michele (Shane) Duffey, Rebecca Schumacher; three grandsons, William (Traci) Carr, Jr., Charlie (Heather) David Zook, III, Glen (Ashley) Edward Zook; Russell Meeks; daughter in law, Betty Zook and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Stephen Spurgin officiating. Burial will be in Germantown Union Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary