HARTMANN, Marcella L. 89, of Columbus, OH, formerly of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Forest Hills Care Center. She was born to the late Herman and Frieda Arndt on October 19, 1930 in Perry County, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold L. Hartmann and siblings Laverne Knop, Marion Hartmann and Leland Arndt. She is survived by daughter Denise (Dan) Clark and son David (Carey) Hartmann as well as her grandchildren Erin (Eric Broude), Ryan and Michael Clark, Dylan McKinley and Sarah (Max Roll) Hartmann. Marcella was a secretary in the Tecumseh Local School District for over 20 years and was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Arise in Christ Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on November 9 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Campbell Hill, IL. Contributions can be made to Bella Care Hospice, Westerville, OH, or to the St. John's Building Fund.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019