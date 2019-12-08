Home

LANDENBURG, Marcella L. Age 85 of Vandalia, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her son, William Jr., and 8 siblings, Marcella is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Landenburg; daughter, Linda Robertson (Mike); 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings, 2 in-laws, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 11 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Curtis Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday 12/10 from 5-7 pm and also on Wednesday morning from 10:30 am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
