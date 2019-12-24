Home

MOORE, Marcella J. "Marcy" Age 74 of Centerville, passed away on December 21, 2019 after a lengthy time of health issues. She was born on January 15, 1945 in Dayton to the late Ed and Gladys (Bergdall) Minser. In addition to her parents, Marcy was preceded in death by her older brother, Jack Minser. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim Moore; son, Shane (Debby) Moore; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Blevens; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Mary) Minser; brother-in-law, Mike Moore; close friend, Marcia Rose and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Marcy enjoyed life to its fullest. She will be forever in our hearts. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service at Miami Cemetery, Corwin, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , in Marcy's memory. To share a memory of Marcy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
