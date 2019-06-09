|
WILSON, Marcella C. Age 80, of Kettering passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Marcy is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Don Wilson; and daughter, Lisa Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Shay Hurst; son Woody (Monica) Wilson; grandchildren Elizabeth Dicus, Michael Hurst, Stephanie Hurst, Ashley Wilson and Lauren Wilson; great-granddaughter Ioma Held; and many extended family members and loving friends. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, June 14, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd in Kettering. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd in Moraine, with graveside burial immediately following at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd in Kettering. Friends are welcome to join the family at a reception held in the Gathering Room at David's Cemetery following the burial. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019