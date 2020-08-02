MARCIA BARGA

BARGA (Ricketts), Marcia Elizabeth Marcia Elizabeth (Ricketts) Barga, 67, beloved mother, wife, and dedicated nurse of 30 years, died of complications of COVID-19 on July 22, 2020. She will be remembered for her loving, generous nature, dedication to the downtrodden, and as a champion for the health and well-being of others. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Barga; her daughters, Erin Deas and Ruth (Josh) Neiderman; her sons, Scott (Tiena) Deas and Eric Barga; her grandchildren, Leonard, Elisia, Kingston, Boone, and Hutch; her three siblings, Linda Nolten, Ormonde Ricketts, and Charlie Ricketts; and innumerable other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice (Black) Ricketts and father, Charles Ricketts. A private ceremony for the immediate family will be held on July 30, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a later date to be determined. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Marcia's family during this difficult time.