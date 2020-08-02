1/1
MARCIA BARGA
BARGA (Ricketts), Marcia Elizabeth Marcia Elizabeth (Ricketts) Barga, 67, beloved mother, wife, and dedicated nurse of 30 years, died of complications of COVID-19 on July 22, 2020. She will be remembered for her loving, generous nature, dedication to the downtrodden, and as a champion for the health and well-being of others. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Barga; her daughters, Erin Deas and Ruth (Josh) Neiderman; her sons, Scott (Tiena) Deas and Eric Barga; her grandchildren, Leonard, Elisia, Kingston, Boone, and Hutch; her three siblings, Linda Nolten, Ormonde Ricketts, and Charlie Ricketts; and innumerable other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice (Black) Ricketts and father, Charles Ricketts. A private ceremony for the immediate family will be held on July 30, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a later date to be determined. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Marcia's family during this difficult time.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
