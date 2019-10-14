|
|
FULTZ, Marcia L. Age 92, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. She was born November 20, 1926 in Newton, KS. She was a homemaker and a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. She is survived by 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 brother and 1 grand daughter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 5:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home. 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042 with Jerry Minor officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Hospice Care of Middletown or Hospice of Butler & Warren Co. For the full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 14, 2019