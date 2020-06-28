Marcia GREENBLATT
GREENBLATT, Marcia Elaine Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Marcia was born in Dayton, the only child of William and Sophie Greenblatt and was the joy of their lives. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1962, and attended The University of Oklahoma. She began her career at Hill & Company Stock Brokerage in Cincinnati and completed her career with Kanter Fitzgerald Brokerage in Beverly Hills, California, the last ten years as head of the Backroom. She was an amazing daughter to Sophie and Bill and a better friend could not be found. Marcia is survived by her wonderful family and friends; and especially devoted friends, Trena Vangrow Berk and Ricki Schear Hodesh and their families. Funeral service will be held Monday, 3:00 PM at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike. Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. We ask that attendees wear masks and comply with social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Beth Jacob Cemetery
