|
|
HALSEY, Marcia L. Age 76, of Trenton died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born in Middletown on January 5, 1944, the daughter of Marvin and Doris (Sixt) Shannon. She was a graduate of Trenton High School and received her RN degree from Middletown Regional Hospital. She married William E. Halsey on January 23, 1966 in Butler County and he preceded her in death in 1999. Marcia was employed at Middletown Regional and Atrium Hospitals and volunteered at Hospice. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Trenton and was an avid walker for 40 years, never missing a day. She loved watching her grandchildren show at the fair and their sporting events. She is survived by her sons Jeffery Halsey and William (Regina) Halsey all of Trenton; two brothers, Carl (Janet) Shannon, Monroe and Michael Shannon, West Chester; five grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020