JETT, Marcia M. Age 89, of Dayton, born February 24, 1930 in Summersville, OH, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Sammy and Geneva Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Brent Jett; daughter, Greta Mack; devoted and loving caregiver, Mary L. Jones; sister, Odetta Pendergrass; grandchildren, Michael A. (Dana R.) Mack, Victoria and Tyron Jones, Siobhan and Tory Jett, Lamont Bailey, Brent Shropshire, Brenyanne and Arihanna Adams; special great grandchildren, Kanyah Brown, Tyron Jones Jr., Da'Vonte Kelly; other great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019