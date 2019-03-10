JOHNSON (Taylor), Marcia Jean Age 79 entered into Glory on March 3, 2019. She was born April 10, 1939 in Dayton, OH. She retired from GM Inland Division after 30 plus years of service. Marcia was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1957. She is preceded in death by her parents, Katherine & Russel (Helen) Taylor and her loving and dedicated husband of 39 years, Willie W. Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters, Pamela, Angela Johnson of Dayton, Ohio and Dione Bumpus of Tampa, Florida. One loving sister, Beverly Terrell of Brandon, Florida, two sisters-in-law Jaruth Durham-Jefferson (James) and Jennette Arnold of Dayton, Ohio, two brothers-in-law Royal Johnson (Joyce) of Detroit, Michigan and Floyd Johnson (Joanne) of Dayton, Ohio, eight grandchildren; Ajai, Ramone, Sr., Akita, Alena, Ajontay Johnson, Ariana Davis (Cecil) of Dayton, Ohio, Rashaun Bumpus-Johnson and Orssie G. Bumpus of Tampa, Florida, fifteen great-grandchildren; Josiah Davis, Lyniel Johnson, Dynia Davis, Adrianna Hines-Johnson, Kaliah Bumpus, Ramya Johnson, Orssie R. Bumpus, Ramone Johnson, Jr., Lamont Thomas, Caylee Davis, Caydence Davis, Eli Johnson, Ellis Johnson, Cayce Davis & Landon Thomas, a host of friends and family. Special Friends Mary Gist-Butler, Aletha Scrivens, Donna Ishman, & Charlotte Thompson. Marcia was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing will be at 10:30 a.m.; Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton 45402, Rev. Xavier Johnson, officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary