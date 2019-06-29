Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Cincinnati
5957 Boymel Dr.
Fairfield, OH
View Map
Marcia PFAFF


1954 - 2019
PFAFF, Marcia D. Age 64 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1954 in Hamilton the daughter of Frank Bock and the late Olene (nee Gill) Brock. Marcia was a Stephen Ministry Leader and member of Calvary Union Fellowship Church. On August 12, 1972 she married Donald Pfaff. Marcia is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years Donald Pfaff; her father Frank Brock; two daughters Deanna (Jamison) Verdin and Alicia (Sam) Hewitt; four grandchildren Gracie Verdin, Tyler Verdin, Kaylen Hewitt, and Zoe Hewitt; two sisters Kim (Doug) Couch and Sherry (Dave) Kurzner. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. A memorial service will be on Monday July 1, 2019 at 6:00PM at Calvary Chapel Cincinnati 5957 Boymel Dr. Fairfield 45014 with Pastor Ted Triebull officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation) www.pkdcure.org.
Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019
