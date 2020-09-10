1/
Marcia RING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RING, Marcia Ann Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Marcia was born in Dayton to the late Roy and Lucille Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ring, who died on the same date in 1996. She was also preceded by her son, Doug; sister, Barbara Jones; and brother, Fred Moore. She is survived by her son, William Daniel (Sonja) Ring; grandson, Ian Ring; sister, Kathleen "Kathy" Mantych; and several nieces and nephews. Marcia was a graduate of Fairmont High School and Miami Valley School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse working at Miami Valley Hospital for many years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cerebral Palsy Research, Stillwater Center, or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved