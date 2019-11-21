|
|
SPENCER (Donahoe, Gray), Marcia Ann 81, of Washington Township, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at her home. Marcia was born on November 29th, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to Alva "Al" Gray & Edith Krewson (Cahill, Gray). She survived her brother Lt. Col. Ernest "Ernie" Gray. A graduate of Stivers High School and long time member of Christ Church in Kettering, she also worked proudly at Mound Labs in Miamisburg for many years as a document control supervisor. Marcia is survived by her four loving children: Kevin Donahoe, Diane (Donahoe) LeBlanc (Paul Sweetman), Susan (Spencer) Lehman (Greg), Craig Spencer (Nancy) and six grandchildren: Erin Donahoe; Luke, Shane, and Jesse Spencer; and Elise and Zach Lehman. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 am Saturday, November 23rd at Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, with the service at 11:00 am. Burial Woodland Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the at www.act.alz.org in loving memory of Marcia's mother Edith. More info in full obituary and condolences go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019