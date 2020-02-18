Home

Marcia Trakas


1937 - 2020
TRAKAS, Marcia L. Age 82 of Riverside, passed away February 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 12, 1937 in Chapmanville, WV to the late Williams and Josephine Hardesty. In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her son, Craig; Howard R. Smith, Jr. and Richard Trakas; grandsons, Aaron and Jesse; brothers, Eugene, Bernard and sister, Eloise. She is survived by her children, Howard R. (Lori) Smith III, Deborah Lowry and Wayne Smith; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn and FaithAnn. Marcia was a wonderful, loving mother who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed and her memory will live on forever in our hearts. Till we see her again, we love you. A funeral procession will leave Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek 45439 at 10:30 AM. A graveside service will begin approximately 11 AM at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020
