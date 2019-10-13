|
WYNCOOP, Marcia L. 82, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, surrounded by family. She was born in McKeesport, PA on September 23, 1937 to parents Arthur and Victoria Maturkanich and raised her family in Greensburg, PA. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a thoughtful and loyal friend, who lived out her faith as a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Marcia will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Wyncoop; daughters, Susan (Ty) Hare & Sharon (Clay) Uber; sister, Judith (John) Cochenour; sister-in-law, Alice Maturkanich; grandchildren, Kathryn (Mike) Cunko, Matthew (Jessica) Hare, Alexandra Uber (Nick Graziano) & Sean Uber (Amanda Cohen); and great grandson, Dante Graziano. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arthur "Buddy" Maturkanich. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005 - OR - , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019