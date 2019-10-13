Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Wyncoop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Wyncoop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Wyncoop Obituary
WYNCOOP, Marcia L. 82, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, surrounded by family. She was born in McKeesport, PA on September 23, 1937 to parents Arthur and Victoria Maturkanich and raised her family in Greensburg, PA. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a thoughtful and loyal friend, who lived out her faith as a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Marcia will be greatly missed by her husband, Charles Wyncoop; daughters, Susan (Ty) Hare & Sharon (Clay) Uber; sister, Judith (John) Cochenour; sister-in-law, Alice Maturkanich; grandchildren, Kathryn (Mike) Cunko, Matthew (Jessica) Hare, Alexandra Uber (Nick Graziano) & Sean Uber (Amanda Cohen); and great grandson, Dante Graziano. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Arthur "Buddy" Maturkanich. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005 - OR - , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now