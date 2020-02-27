|
|
STONEROCK, Marcie Age 62 of Troy, Ohio passed away Feb. 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Marcie was born February 15, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Leo and Anna Sunderhaus. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Stonerock; brother, Michael Sunderhaus; step-brothers, Doug & Dennis Hopkins and by her Stonerock Family brothers and sisters-in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 29 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of service. To enjoy Marcie's full life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020