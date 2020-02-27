Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcie Stonerock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcie Stonerock


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcie Stonerock Obituary
STONEROCK, Marcie Age 62 of Troy, Ohio passed away Feb. 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Marcie was born February 15, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to Leo and Anna Sunderhaus. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Stonerock; brother, Michael Sunderhaus; step-brothers, Doug & Dennis Hopkins and by her Stonerock Family brothers and sisters-in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 29 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of service. To enjoy Marcie's full life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -