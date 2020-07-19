1/1
SUTTMILLER, Marcille Marcille Suttmiller, 99, of Appleton, WI, (formerly of Dayton, OH), passed away on July 10, 2020. Marcille was born in Celina, OH, on September 23, 1920, to James and Erma McKirnan. She was a 1943 graduate of St. Mary's of the Springs, Columbus, OH. She taught school in Canton, OH, for several years before moving to Dayton, to work for Dayton Power and Light as a home economist. Marcille and Cliff Suttmiller were married on January 24, 1948. After Cliff retired from the restaurant business in 1994, Cliff and Marcille moved to Tarpon Springs, FL, where they enjoyed over 10 wonderful years of retirement. In 2006, Cliff and Marcille moved to Appleton, WI to be closer to family. Marcille was preceded in death by Cliff and her brother, Bob McKirnan. She is survived by their four children, Diane (John) Barkmeier, of Appleton, WI, James (Martha) Suttmiller, of Mequon, WI, Carol (Paul) Belden, of Carmel, IN, and Julie (David) Rom, of Lawrenceville, GA; ten grandchildren, Andrew (Joanne), Sarah (Christopher), Lauren, Margaret, Eric (Abby), Kathleen, Megan, Kiersten, Hannah and Patrick; six great-grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte, Susanna, Mae, Finley and Bree. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Rennes Health Center who lovingly cared for Marcille during her final years of life. A celebration of Marcille's life will be held at a future date.

