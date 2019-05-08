Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Casbeer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Casbeer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcus Casbeer Obituary
CASBEER, Marcus L. Age 80, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at . He was born on March 22, 1939 in Goldthwaite, Texas the son of Marcus and Elaine (O'Quin) Casbeer. He graduated from Canton High School in Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Georgia. On December 30, 1960 he married Elizabeth "Beth" Johnson at Central United Methodist Church in Asheville, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy for twelve years. After the Navy he worked as a University Administrator at the University of Georgia, the University of North Florida, and ended his career at Union Institute and University in Cincinnati. Marcus also owned his own Enquirer Newspaper Route for many years. He enjoyed living in the country and watching birds, squirrels, ducks and geese on the pond, and other wild life. He could often be found doing word games or studying his Bible and was active at St. Charles United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beth Casbeer; three sons, Stephen (Lori) Casbeer, Kevin (Sheri) Casbeer, and Scott (Christy) Casbeer; two grandchildren, Erica (Ryan) Johnston and Rebecca (Chris) Kees; two sisters, Sybil Eppinger and Billie Jean McMullen; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Grant and Ann Montomery and Lonnie and Kae Parrott; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bina Minninger. A memorial visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Charles UMC, 3195 Hamilton-Scipio Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now