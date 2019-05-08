CASBEER, Marcus L. Age 80, of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at . He was born on March 22, 1939 in Goldthwaite, Texas the son of Marcus and Elaine (O'Quin) Casbeer. He graduated from Canton High School in Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Georgia. On December 30, 1960 he married Elizabeth "Beth" Johnson at Central United Methodist Church in Asheville, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy for twelve years. After the Navy he worked as a University Administrator at the University of Georgia, the University of North Florida, and ended his career at Union Institute and University in Cincinnati. Marcus also owned his own Enquirer Newspaper Route for many years. He enjoyed living in the country and watching birds, squirrels, ducks and geese on the pond, and other wild life. He could often be found doing word games or studying his Bible and was active at St. Charles United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beth Casbeer; three sons, Stephen (Lori) Casbeer, Kevin (Sheri) Casbeer, and Scott (Christy) Casbeer; two grandchildren, Erica (Ryan) Johnston and Rebecca (Chris) Kees; two sisters, Sybil Eppinger and Billie Jean McMullen; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Grant and Ann Montomery and Lonnie and Kae Parrott; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bina Minninger. A memorial visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Charles UMC, 3195 Hamilton-Scipio Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary