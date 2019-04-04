|
MEEKER, Marcus Daniel Age 49, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. He was born October 2, 1969 in Middletown, OH. Marcus was a huge OSU Buckeyes fan and a movie buff, especially comedies.He is survived by his children, Marcus Dillon Meeker and Morgan Danielle Meeker; parents, David Meeker and Judy Hobbs; brothers, Matthew (Rose) Meeker and Micah (Lisa) Meeker; stepsister, Erica (Jeremy) Audia and numerous friends. Funeral Services will be 7pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, with Robbie Childers officiating. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm prior to the service. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019