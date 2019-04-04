Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus MEEKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus MEEKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcus MEEKER Obituary
MEEKER, Marcus Daniel Age 49, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. He was born October 2, 1969 in Middletown, OH. Marcus was a huge OSU Buckeyes fan and a movie buff, especially comedies.He is survived by his children, Marcus Dillon Meeker and Morgan Danielle Meeker; parents, David Meeker and Judy Hobbs; brothers, Matthew (Rose) Meeker and Micah (Lisa) Meeker; stepsister, Erica (Jeremy) Audia and numerous friends. Funeral Services will be 7pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, with Robbie Childers officiating. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm prior to the service. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now