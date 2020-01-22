|
PHILLIPS, Marcus Franklin 76 years, went home to be with his Lord after a brief illness on January 18, 2020. He was born April 28, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio to Ernest and Marjorie (Hanson) Phillips. He was retired from Navistar after 36 years and a custodian for Emmanuel Christian School for 10 years. Mark became a Christian at the age of 13 years. He attended Grand Avenue Church of God, where Pastor Bob Newton was his spiritual father for many years. He then attended Christ Chapel and the Potter's House Church from 1977-2020. He served as a Sunday School teacher, basketball and softball coach and Superintendent for many years. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and was an avid bible student. He was an inspiration to all and a great witness for Jesus Christ. He was a devoted (Saturday) Buckeye fan, spending time with his family watching and rooting for the bucks, and an avid golfer, spending every Friday golfing with family and friends. Mark's favorite quote was "Only one life will soon be past, and only what's done for Christ will last." He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Ernest and Betty Phillips; mother, Marjorie Steinberger; brother, Mike Phillips; in-laws, Fay and olive Howard; and brothers-in-law, Ronald and Daniel Howard. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Florence "Zitter" (Howard) Phillips; children, Marcus Fay Phillips, Marcie (Steve) Bennett, Daniel (Melanie Parker) Phillips, Deidra (Jamie) Noel; siblings, Marvin (Dorie) Phillips; Diana Phillips, Dale (Alma) Blank; stepsister, Joanne Baker; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mark will be sadly missed by all. He was a devoted Christian, Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Mark was a good man. "I am the resurrection and the life: he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." See you in Heaven, Honey Bunny. My love forever, Zitter Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday in the Potter's House Church with Mark's son-in-law, Jamie Noel, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020