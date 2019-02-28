|
|
STACY, Marcus L. Age 59 passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1960 in Cincinnati to Marcella and Randall Stacy. He worked for almost 30 years at Sonoco Products in West Chester, where he was well liked and respected as a hard worker. Marcus is survived by his loving wife Laura (Biddle) Stacy, his 3 children Mallory, Wade and Tyler Stacy and brother Jeff Stacy of Mason. On Thursday, March 7, 2019 a Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. and a memorial service from 7 - 8 p.m. at the Vineyard Cincinnati Church Chapel.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 28, 2019