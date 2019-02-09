Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
For more information about
Marcus TURNER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
TURNER, Marcus Age 81, of Franklin, OH, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday February 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wolfcoal, KY, on June 20, 1937, to the late Billie and Easter Turner. Marcus proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Military Police. He met and married his soul mate Ruth Ann Burress on July 23, 1960. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed his family and his favorite fishing place on Cherokee Lake in Tennessee, as well as, his horses and the Lebanon Raceway. He was a devoted father, husband and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Billie Turner; sisters, Elizabeth Herald, America McIntosh, and Millie Knight; and his brother, Tommy Turner. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Turner; his sons, Mark, Brian (Misty) and Kevin (Lauren) Turner; his 8 grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Logan, Alexa, Dylan, Jenna, Evan, Aubrey; 6 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Amanda & Alice Dunaway, Helen Eldridge, Sarah (John) Schoultis, Larry (Judith) Turner, Mary (Glen) Moore. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Tuesday February 12, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor James Collins officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2019
