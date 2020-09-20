1/1
Mareen OVERTON
OVERTON (Ogle), Mareen C. "Toni" Mareen C. "Toni" Ogle Overton, 78 of Eaton, Ohio, and formerly of Gratis, Ohio, and Houston, Texas, died Wednesday morning September 16, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Visitation 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH. Ceremony of Life Service 1:00 P.M. at funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family requesting attendees please wear a facemask in the funeral home to keep everyone safe. Memorial contributions may be made to Gratis Library Board or Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, OH 45420. Condoléances at www.barnesfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
