Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret 'CHUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret 'CHUNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret 'CHUNN Obituary
CHUNN, Margaret P. Age 81 of Dayton, departed this life September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 at MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Jamison Hunter, officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now