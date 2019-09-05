|
CHUNN, Margaret P. Age 81 of Dayton, departed this life September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m., SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 at MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Jamison Hunter, officiating. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., until time of service. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019