AGNEW, Margaret Anne "Peggy" Age 73 of Trinidad, Colorado (formerly of Dayton, Ohio), passed away December 21, 2019. Peggy was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Paul and Emily Agnew. She is survived by her husband, two brothers, two sisters, two sons, a daughter-in-law, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy graduated from Julienne High School, attended the Dayton Art Institute and Sinclair Community College. She worked as a costumer for the Dayton Ballet and later as a Physical Therapist Assistant for Dayton Public Schools. Peggy's love and kindness will continue to live on and grow in the many lives she touched throughout her 73 years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
