Margaret BAIRD
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAIRD, Margaret Louise Age 95, went to be with our Lord on May 29, 2020. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, May 22, 1925. Margaret is a graduate of Middletown High School. She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Allen; her son-in-law, Darrell; and her grandson, David. She has five great grandchildren, Adam Allen, Justin Hendey, Charity, Hannah and Shiloh Blommel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Tom Baird; her daughter, Judy Presley; her grandson, Jonathan Hendey and five siblings. She is remembered for her faith and her love of family. She will be greatly missed. Graveside Service will be 10 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit breitenbach.anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved