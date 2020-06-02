BAIRD, Margaret Louise Age 95, went to be with our Lord on May 29, 2020. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, May 22, 1925. Margaret is a graduate of Middletown High School. She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Allen; her son-in-law, Darrell; and her grandson, David. She has five great grandchildren, Adam Allen, Justin Hendey, Charity, Hannah and Shiloh Blommel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Tom Baird; her daughter, Judy Presley; her grandson, Jonathan Hendey and five siblings. She is remembered for her faith and her love of family. She will be greatly missed. Graveside Service will be 10 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit breitenbach.anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 2, 2020.