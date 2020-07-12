1/1
Margaret BARNETT
BARNETT, Margaret F. Age 87, of Brookville, went to be with her Lord & Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hospice of Butler/Warren County in Franklin, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Cora Carter; by her beloved son, Joe Barnett III; and by a brother, Raymond Carter, Jr. Margaret was born in Keokee, VA, and enjoyed a life-ling connection to her beautiful state. She attended Miami Valley House of Faith for many years. She dearly loved her family and many close friends and she enjoyed cooking and spending time with all of them. Margaret is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe; daughters, Deborah (Joe) Hardy, Linda (Kevin) Larkin & Kathryn (Stephen) Gibson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Retha McQueen & Nancy Hough; brother, Howard Carter & numerous other relatives & friends. Due to national health concerns, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be sent to a new church that is being started by one of Margaret's grandchildren, Antioch Quincey, 17 Spruce St., Waltham, MA 02453. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
