|
|
BERRYMAN, Margaret Age 87 of Blacklick, OH formerly of Dayton departed this life Friday, June, 7 2019. A member of United Missionary Baptist church and former retired employee of Good Samaritan Hospital. She is survived by Daughter Sandra (Willie Jr.) Kellam, Jr., grandchildren, Jerry L. Brown II, and William D. Kellam; Alisa (Keith) Vukasinovich, Danielle (Onan) Bomar, great-grandchildren, Onan and Daniel Day Bomar, Malik (Young), Milan, Niko and Anika Vukasinovich, sister, Francis Saunders. Visitation 10:00 A.M., with funeral services following at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 13, 2019, United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019