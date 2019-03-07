BREVING, Margaret "Marge" Age 77, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 2, 2019. Marge was born in Cleveland, Ohio October 4, 1941 to the late Leo & Julia Miskovich. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Miskovich and brother, John Miskovich. Marge is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fred Breving; children, Rob Breving, Mike Breving, Julie (Mike) Grunenwald, Tim (Mary Kay) Breving and Mark (Josie) Breving; grandchildren, Charlie and David Grunenwald, Nick, Kramer, Kaylee and Nora Breving, Morgan, Sutton, Ethan and Harper Breving; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 am, at St. Henry's Catholic Parish, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Marge will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to wear bright cheerful colors to the funeral-but not pink! Marge didn't like pink. Donations may be made in Marge's memory to the House of Bread (9 Orth Ave, Dayton, OH 45402) or the Kidney Foundation of Ohio (2831 Prospect Ct, Cleveland, OH 44115). To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary