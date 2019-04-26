BREWER, Margaret Olive Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Oliver, Sr. and Myrtle Applegate. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She made people smile because she gave the best hugs! In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Laverne Richard Brewer and siblings, Marie Grooms, Alvena Wilkey, Oliver "Ollie" Applegate, Jr. and Nancy Moore. Margaret will be missed by her loving daughters, Debbie Brewer (Tony Yake) and Anne Brewer; six grandchildren, Ryan (Corina) Petrae, Resha (J.R.) Hanson, Lisa Marie (Mark), Rustin Petrae, Darren Jackson and Randon (Michelle) Petrae; six great grandchildren, Kayli, Cianna, Tyan, Riley, Logan and Taylynn; siblings, Judy Grooms, Doris Harper and John Applegate; and many extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday. Burial Royal Oak Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the . Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary