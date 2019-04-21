BRODERICK, Margaret M. "Mary" Age 86 of Fairborn, Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born June 9, 1932 in Yonkers, NY to Dr. Esley and Margaret (McCarney) Froats. She married the love of her life, George T. Broderick on April 2, 1956 and began a 63 year journey together that took them around the world serving in the Air Force for 30 years. During that time she volunteered extensively with the Red Cross and served "waiting wives" at Shilling Post during the Vietnam War. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs College in NYC and later became the executive secretary for CBS Radio. Her greatest accomplishment was creating a loving home wherever the AF sent them. She was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Billy Froats; and granddaughter, Mary Helen. Mary is survived by her loving husband George; children, Dr. George T. Broderick Jr. of Dayton, Col. (Ret.) Bob (Rebecca) Broderick of AL, Thomas (Debi) Broderick (PhD) of Springboro, Christopher (Jean) Broderick of Wash DC, John (Melissa) Broderick of Yellow Springs, and Liz (Tom) Bowers of FL; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; Deborah Broderick of FL and Erin Broderick of UT. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips St. Yellow Springs, OH 45387 with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary can be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary