BROWN (nee Smith), Margaret A. Of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at ROSE HILL FUNERAL HOME (formerly Ivey Funeral Home) at Rose Hill Burial Park. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's honor may be made to any local charity benefiting the welfare of animals. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2019
