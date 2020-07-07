Margaret BROWN

BROWN, Margaret L. Age 94, transitioned from this life on July 2, 2020. She was born July 27, 1925, in Social Circle, GA, a resident of Dayton for 79 years. She was a member of New Birth for 10 years. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Brown; daughters Phyllis and Michelle Brown; and seven siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory loving and devoted children, Patricia Gibson and Dean Brown; grandchildren, Deonna Chambers, Dean Brown, Jr., and Kemit Brown-Swain; great-grandchildren, Chaim, Imari, and Sean Chambers, Jr.; a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH, with Pastor Frederick A. Hayes, officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com