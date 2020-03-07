|
COUCH (Hix), Margaret Beth 51, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Feb. 11, 1969. Survived by her mother, Peggy Bond; son, Calep Lee; daughter, Riley Couch; granddaughter, Allyson Lee. Beth's remains were donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020