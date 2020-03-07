Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
MARGARET COUCH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET COUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET COUCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET COUCH Obituary
COUCH (Hix), Margaret Beth 51, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Feb. 11, 1969. Survived by her mother, Peggy Bond; son, Calep Lee; daughter, Riley Couch; granddaughter, Allyson Lee. Beth's remains were donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -