CRABTREE, (nee Peters, Pohl,) Margaret Helen Age 99, born August 4, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, went to be with the Lord June 22, 2020, 43 days prior to her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil. She is survived by 2 children, Ernie Pohl (Ginny) and Lynn White (Keith) and 5 step children, Virgil (Margaret) Crabtree, Debbie DeKalb, Tracy Crabtree, Ken (Christine) Crabtree and Vicki Griffieth (Dan). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends. Margaret was a braider operator at Inland Mfg. for 30+ years before retiring in 1981. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian burial at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. As an option to flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 342 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 in Margaret's name. Please out of respect to others, face masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.