|
|
DANDY, Margaret Louise Age 75, a native of Dayton, departed this life May 19, 2019. She was educated in the Dayton Public School System, and attended Miami Jacobs College. Margaret retired from GM/Delco Moraine after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur R. Dandy; father and mother, Walter and Lillie Mae Crowder; brothers, Walter, Paul and Charles Crowder. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughter, Robin Y. Crowder; stepson, Kevin R. Dandy; loving sisters, Inez Dixon (Joe), Dottie Hamilton, Gloria Gunn, Brenda Boyd (James), Venna Caldwell (Eugene); brothers, Robert and Dennis Crowder; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Entombment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019