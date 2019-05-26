Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dandy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Dandy Obituary
DANDY, Margaret Louise Age 75, a native of Dayton, departed this life May 19, 2019. She was educated in the Dayton Public School System, and attended Miami Jacobs College. Margaret retired from GM/Delco Moraine after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur R. Dandy; father and mother, Walter and Lillie Mae Crowder; brothers, Walter, Paul and Charles Crowder. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughter, Robin Y. Crowder; stepson, Kevin R. Dandy; loving sisters, Inez Dixon (Joe), Dottie Hamilton, Gloria Gunn, Brenda Boyd (James), Venna Caldwell (Eugene); brothers, Robert and Dennis Crowder; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Entombment Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now