Margaret DAVIES
1947 - 2020
DAVIES, Margaret Elizabeth "Maggie" Margaret ("Maggie") Elizabeth Davies, 73, passed peacefully on October 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Laurelton, NJ, on August 16, 1947, to Frederick and Carolyn Vorwerk who lived in a recently converted pie stand. Maggie had an infectious laugh and a loving smile for everyone she met throughout her life. She was an accomplished chef that managed to keep up with the demands of her boy's calorie intake throughout their athletic careers. She dedicated her life to others working as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) advocating for children and families that needed her. Her generosity knew no bounds. She was recognized for her tireless work with a lifetime achievement award from Judge Phillip Trompeter of the Roanoke juvenile court. She was also actively involved with the P.E.O. Sisterhood and cherished its mission and the relationships she gained as a member. In her retirement years, she finally got Ross on the cruise to Alaska that she always wanted to take. The trip marked the beginning of many long voyages where they saw and experienced the entire world. And when she was not on a boat with her husband, there was no greater joy in her life than spending time with her granddaughters. She became a SpongeBob afficionado, read and re-read the same favorite books, told mostly true stories about their dad and his siblings, and passed on her lifelong joy of baking bread, rolls, Christmas cookies and her favorite Rum Cakes. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ross Davies; her brother and wife Frederick and Patty Vorwerk; her daughter Kathalene Balda; her son and wife, Scott and Jessica Davies; her son Charles Davies; her son Gabrial Davies; and her beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth Davies, Riley Davies, and Evangeline Davies. Funeral services will be held on October 10, 2020, at 11 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral service
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
