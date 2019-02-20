DeBOY, Margaret Age 96 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton, Ohio. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on December 1, 1922, the daughter of Charles and Cecilia Hayes. On June 9, 1940, in Lafayette, Indiana she married Dale C. DeBoy and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1998. Margaret was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church, Altar Rosary Society, and the Notre Dame Tabernacle Society. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Hamilton. Survivors include five children, Lynda (Elliott) Sharpe, Theresa (Robert) Brandner, Christine (William) Nusky, Sally (Richard) Brunner, and Joseph (Tina) DeBoy; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Norm (Rita) DeBoy. Besides her husband, Dale, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dara DeBoy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday in St. Peter in Chains Church, 382 Liberty Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013, followed by entombment in St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am Thursday at the church. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420, or St. Peter Church Altar Rosary Society or the Notre Dame Tabernacle Society. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary