|
|
DIXON, Margaret Clara Age 74, peacefully passed away at , Thursday, April 12, 2020, due to a long battle with ovarian cancer. Margaret was born on Thursday, June 7th, 1945 in Hazard, Kentucky to Ruby (Everage) and Robert Dixon. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Larry Ned Whittington. She is survived by brothers Robert (Linda) Dixon and Bill Dixon; sons Robert (Laura) Hartzell and Stephen Hartzell; grandchildren Isabella Hartzell and Ethan Hartzell, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew whom she loved dearly. Margaret graduated from Miamisburg High School and worked with special-needs kids through her church early in life. Her joy was being a homemaker, raising her children, being active in her church and baking for all of those around her. She greatly valued her family and enjoyed the friendships she had developed through her various Bible study and women's groups through church. She simply adored her team of doctors and nurses under Dr. Thomas Reid at the Kettering Cancer Center. She considered them part of her family who made her fight with cancer tolerable. She was a joyful woman who was passionate about her walk with Christ and her loved ones. Margaret will be forever missed by her family, friends, and those close to her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhaven Church, 637 Whipp Road, Centerville, Ohio 45459 or Kettering, Medical Center Foundation, Ovarian Cancer https://www.ketteringhealth.org/foundation. In light of recent health precautions, a memorial service will be held in the near future. The family appreciates your patience and looks forward to setting a date for sharing memories and celebrating Margaret's life, and how her love touched each of us. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://tributes.com/margaretwhittington
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020