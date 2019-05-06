|
|
YODER, Margaret E. 86, passed away Friday, May 4, 2019 at . She was born in Piney Flatts, Tennessee in 1933, to parents Fred and Iva (Agee) Hull who preceded her in death. Margaret leaves her husband Dick Yoder, sister Pat (Lil) Springer, son Robert Clark, daughters Becky Munoz and Patty Rae, step daughters Vicki (Keith) Ferguson, Sue (David) Brink, Pat (Larry) Snyder, Carla Harrison, and 22 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, Thursday, May 9 with the service immediately following at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Margaret to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 in honor of their compassionate and loving care to Margaret and family members in her final day. To read the full obituary and send a special message to the family, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 6 to May 7, 2019