Margaret FOGARTY
1922 - 2020
FOGARTY, Margaret "Peg" Age 97, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community where she moved from the family home she loved and cherished for more than 50 years. She was born October 31, 1922 in Chicago, IL., the daughter of William & Martha (nee McIntosh) Loos. She was a graduate of Chicago's Roosevelt High School, and a Chicago business college. After moving to Dayton from Chicago with her mother and brother, Mrs. Fogarty was employed for 10 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, working in the supply division where she met and fell in love with her future husband, James, whom she married in June 1950. She was a member of the Forest Avenue Presbyterian Church in Dayton, living just a few doors from the church for many years. She later attended the First Presbyterian Church in West Carrollton. As a member of the Forest Avenue church she devoted herself to various groups and functions, including time spent as a trustee and deacon, and singing in the church choir for which she was in charge of its extensive music library for many years. She was honored as a 50-year member of the choir in 1990. As an alto-soprano, she provided many lovely solos during worship services. Mrs. Fogarty was also very active in the church's Friendly Circle group, and helped organize and mount countless church bazaars, as well as musical and non-musical programs and meetings held at the church and in her home. She was a longtime member of the Dayton Music Club and sang for many years as a member of the Dayton Music Club Chorus. She served on various committees of the organization, including a stint on its board of directors. In the club's 2018-19 yearbook, Mrs. Fogarty was recognized as one of its "Golden Treasures" for her 50 years of membership and service dating to 1965. An ardent lifelong baseball fan, she cheered on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at many "Lady's Day" games attended with her mother. After moving to Dayton she gradually became an even bigger, more diehard fan of the Cincinnati Reds, enjoying games in person, on TV, and listening to the team on radio, especially late-night West Coast games. Mrs. Fogarty enjoyed extensive travels with her family, including many vacations to the Great Smoky Mountains and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Known as a lady who prided herself on being a gracious hostess, she always made things "just so" for family and friends, who enjoyed special dishes including corn pudding, french toast, and birthday cakes specially made for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Fogarty; her brother, William "Bud" Loos, Jr., and a grandson, Spencer Richey. She is survived by her son, Stephen Fogarty and wife Cheryl (Clouser); daughter, Martha "Marti" Richey and husband Timothy; grandchildren, Emily Richey & Connor Richey; niece, Susan Davis; and great-nieces, Megan Brickner and Maura Moore. Private Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Mike Buker officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that Mrs. Fogarty be remembered with memorial contributions to the charity of the donor's choice or in time spent with loved ones. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Margaret "Peg" Fogarty, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
