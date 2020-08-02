1/1
MARGARET FOSTER
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Margaret Rose Margaret Rose Foster, 67, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic. She was born August 10, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of William A. and Rosemary (Boord) Lisch. Mrs. Foster was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had been employed at Speedway. Margaret enjoyed gardening, working and truly loved spending time with her loving family. She is survived by two sons, Gregory T. Foster and Robert Ray Foster; grandchildren, Dustin, Tiffany, Michael, Cody, Robby and Brittany; siblings, Jeanette (Erroll) Feilback, Tom (Pat) Lisch, Pat Kearns, Mary (Robert) Taylor, Connie (Mark) Greentree, Joan (Jim) Tolle; sisters-in-law, Annie Ayrault and Edie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. "Tom" Foster, December 22, 2019; a brother, Mike Lisch and her parents. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church with Father Michael Cordier officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or to the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved