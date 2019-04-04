|
|
FREEMAN, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Age 78, of Hillsboro formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019. She was born August 10, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Eileen Mary (Stiens) Freeman. Peggy is survived by three siblings, John Freeman, Anita (Curt) Brewer and James Freeman; twelve nieces and nephews; 22 great nieces and nephews and 22 great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019