Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2124
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret FREEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret FREEMAN Obituary
FREEMAN, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Age 78, of Hillsboro formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019. She was born August 10, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Eileen Mary (Stiens) Freeman. Peggy is survived by three siblings, John Freeman, Anita (Curt) Brewer and James Freeman; twelve nieces and nephews; 22 great nieces and nephews and 22 great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now