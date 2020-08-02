FULWILER (Caulfield), Margaret Anne "Peggy" Age 87, of Centerville, OH, died peacefully August 1, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. She was born November 26, 1932, in Piqua OH. Peggy was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Caulfield. Peggy is survived by her children, Maureen (Hans) Sprohge, Margy Stevens, Molly (Steve) Missall, Ann (Bob) Morrison, and James Fulwiler; grandchildren, Bridget (Geoff) Campbell, Andrea (Bryan) Heeb, Klara Sprohge, Tyler (Amy) Stevens, Kathleen (Joe) Prudell, Dustin Williams, Michael Bollinger and Kateri Morrison, Derrick and Jayden Williams; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Victoria Campbell, Brynn and Levi Heeb, Liam Stevens, Ronan Prudell and Brycen Williams. Peggy attended Julienne High School and the University of Dayton class of 1954. She retired from teaching at Centerville High School in 2000. She was an active member of the Church of the Incarnation, where she achieved Cursillo status entered 5th day and Leisure Club. Peggy was instrumental in starting the daily rosary group after 13 trips to Medjugorje. In her free time, she loved to play bridge with a group for 40 years. She was a loyal fan of the University of Dayton basketball team. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 7th at 10:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation with a visitation one hour prior from 9:30-10:30am. Social distancing has been appropriately marked and masks are required. James will be hosting a viewing Thursday, August 6th from 4:00-6:00pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her beloved church, Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH. 45459. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.